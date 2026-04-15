A+B Electronic expands SMD capacity with second Fuji line

The Kelsterbach-based EMS provider has reorganised its entire SMD manufacturing area within its existing production footprint. Alongside its existing FUJI NXT III system, the company has installed a new FUJI NXTR S, resulting in two aligned production lines.

The upgrade is aimed at improving process stability, repeatability and flexibility, while addressing growing customer requirements, including traceability and delivery performance.

According to a press release, the investment replaces an ageing SMD line and forms part of a broader strategy to further develop its manufacturing environment. The decision to remain with Fuji technology followed an evaluation process that highlighted modular architecture, placement performance and long-term standardisation as key factors.

The existing NXT III platform, part of Fuji’s modular placement system portfolio, continues in operation, while the NXTR S adds scalability and integrated sensor-based monitoring capabilities.

In parallel with the placement equipment upgrade, A+B Electronic modernised additional process stages, including stencil printing, solder paste inspection (SPI), reflow soldering and conveyor systems. The company also updated its production software to the latest version of Fuji’s NEXIM platform.

The factory layout has been redesigned with the two lines facing each other, creating shared central workspaces and reducing internal transport distances. The company states that this configuration improves workflow efficiency and operational clarity.