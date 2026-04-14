Indian spacetech startup SatLeo Labs raises $2.2 million

Indian startup SatLeo Labs, which focuses on capturing high-resolution thermal and visible data from low Earth orbit (LEO), has raised USD 2.2 million in a seed round led by Unicorn India Ventures.

The fresh capital brings the total funds raised by the Ahmedabad-based spacetech company to USD 5.5 million, according to a report by The Times of India.

The round also saw participation from existing investors Merak Ventures, Java Capital, IIMA Ventures and deeptech investor Manish Gandhi. The funding will be deployed to advance SatLeo's flagship thermal satellite mission and the development of its AI-powered platform for thermal intelligence applications, the founders said.

The company has built its first thermal payload, TAPAS-1, and is preparing it for satellite integration. It has also initiated pilot deployments, including urban heat and air pollution monitoring projects in cities such as Ahmedabad and Tumakuru, according to a report by BW Disrupt.

Over the next year, SatLeo Labs plans to focus on satellite launch readiness, expanding commercial operations, and scaling its thermal data capabilities, as it looks to strengthen its position in the growing spacetech ecosystem.