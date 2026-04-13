Monarch raises $55M to advance quantum photonics

Monarch Quantum, a US-based developer of integrated photonics hardware for quantum technologies, has announced a USD 55 million oversubscribed growth round, led by Serendipity Capital, a leading deep tech investor, with participation from 55 North and Global Innovation Labs.

Founded in 2025, Monarch entered 2026 with more than USD 60 million in customer contracts from leading quantum companies including Quantinuum, Infleqtion and NASA, bringing total capital and customer contracts to more than USD 115 million within six months of founding, according to a press release.

The funding will accelerate production of Monarch’s Quantum Light Engines, photonic control systems for quantum computing, sensing and networking, while supporting scale-up, supply chain expansion and global partnerships to meet growing demand for next-generation quantum hardware.

“Quantum technologies are reaching a point where infrastructure matters as much as the qubits themselves,” said Dr. Timothy Day, Chairman and CEO of Monarch Quantum. “Our Quantum Light Engines replace complex laboratory photonics systems with manufacturable hardware, enabling our customers to scale quantum platforms faster and more reliably.”