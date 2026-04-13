SiFive raises $400M to accelerate RISC-V data center solutions

California-based semiconductor company SiFive has announced that it has raised USD 400 million in an oversubscribed Series G financing to accelerate its high-performance data center roadmap.

This equity funding round was led by Atreides Management with other investors including Apollo Global Management, NVIDIA, Point72 Turion, and T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc., alongside repeat investors Prosperity7 Ventures, and Sutter Hill Ventures.

The financing values the company at USD 3.65 billion and will accelerate SiFive’s RISC-V CPU and AI IP solutions for the data center, SiFive said in a press release.

“Hyperscale customers have made it very clear that it is time to accelerate the availability of open standard alternatives for the data center. Their consistent ask is for customizable CPU solutions in IP form, that will enable them to meaningfully differentiate their data center compute solutions,” said SiFive Chairman and CEO Patrick Little. “RISC-V is the only architecture that truly delivers on these requirements. As the industry urgently evolves toward agentic AI, SiFive is doubling down on the data center. By collaborating with our data center customers we are uniquely positioned to capture a substantial portion of the tremendous agentic AI opportunity.”

This financing will enable SiFive to accelerate the development of its next generation data center solutions and expand its global engineering teams to meet the needs of agentic AI workloads, the press release said.

“For decades, proprietary ISAs have constrained how the world’s most sophisticated chip designers build and differentiate their silicon. SiFive is breaking that paradigm – unleashing the full potential of RISC-V’s open standard exactly when the industry needs it most,” said Gavin Baker, Managing Partner and CIO of lead investor Atreides Management. “As agentic AI redefines the role of the CPU in AI data centers, SiFive’s RISC-V platform delivers the performance, power efficiency, and architectural freedom that hyperscalers are demanding.”