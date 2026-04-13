Agile closes acquisition of thyssenkrupp Automation Engineering

Agile Robots, a provider of AI-powered robotic solutions, has successfully acquired assets of thyssenkrupp Automation Engineering in Europe and North America. Through the acquisition, the Munich-based company is strengthening its position in next-generation automation solutions and is tapping into new growth markets and close partnerships with leading OEMs, according to a media release.

The acquisition had initially been announced in November 2025.

thyssenkrupp Automation Engineering will continue as Krause Automation as part of Agile Robots. The acquisition combines Agile Robots’ AI-powered automation solutions with the engineering and implementation expertise of Krause Automation.

As part of Agile Robots, Krause Automation will tap into new sectors such as consumer electronics, medical technology and logistics.

“The acquisition reflects our ambition to harness the full potential of Physical AI for global industries,” said Zhaopeng Chen, CEO and founder of Agile Robots.

“By bringing together Agile Robots’ AI capabilities with Krause Automation’s engineering heritage, the combined entity is a strong example of what German industry can achieve on a global scale — offering customers smart automation solutions, from robot hardware and AI software to full plant integration, developed and delivered from Germany,” said Dr. Rolf-Günther Nieberding, previously CEO of thyssenkrupp Automation Engineering.

Nieberding will continue to lead Krause Automation as CEO.