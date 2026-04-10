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lithuania-2021
© Kitron
Electronics Production |

Kitron secures € 42 million defence order

Evertiq

EMS provider Kitron has received an order valued at EUR 42 million from a customer operating in the defence and aerospace sector.

The order covers the production and supply of systems forming part of a layered defence architecture. Deliveries are scheduled throughout 2026 and will be carried out at the company’s European manufacturing facilities.

“This contract underlines Kitron’s position as a trusted partner within the Defence/Aerospace sector and reflects the long-term collaboration we maintain with our customers,” says Peter Nilsson, President and CEO of Kitron, in a press release.

The order contributes to Kitron’s expanding backlog within defence and aerospace, a segment that has seen increasing demand in recent years. It also aligns with the company’s long-term growth strategy, which targets revenues of EUR 1.5 billion, as outlined during its capital markets presentation in December 2025.

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© 2026 Evertiq AB March 26 2026 2:57 pm V30.3.0-1
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