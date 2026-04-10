IQM to deploy 54-qubit quantum computer at Poland’s Galaxy

IQM Quantum Computers has announced the deployment of a hybrid integrated quantum computer at Poland’s Galaxy Systemy Informatyczne.

Galaxy has been implementing innovations in security, digitisation and hardware infrastructure while providing IT solutions, supporting HPC infrastructure in Poland.

The 54-qubit Radiance system will also be the most advanced quantum computer in Poland, according to a media release.

The system, which will be installed at Galaxy’s headquarters in Zielona Góra in the fourth quarter of 2026, will enable Galaxy to execute quantum algorithms across various application areas, including supporting calculations related to space technologies and within the financial and energy markets.

“The deployment of our quantum computer at Galaxy demonstrates that we are building enterprise-ready products enabling customers to build their own capabilities,” said Jan Goetz, CEO and Co-founder of IQM Quantum Computers. “Every quantum computer we deploy makes the future more tangible for our customers who gain experience on their own infrastructure. Building such an ecosystem is based on Poland’s recognized, rich traditions in the fields of quantum physics, mathematics and computer science.”

The machine will serve a broad range of users, from the industry to academia, while strengthening Poland’s position within the European quantum ecosystem, the media release said.