FlexGen acquires BESS provider Clean Energy Services

FlexGen Power Systems, a US-based provider of battery energy storage software and services, has announced it has acquired Clean Energy Services, a provider of BESS and utility-scale solar (PV) services.

The acquisition will create an integrated model that accelerates FlexGen’s project delivery, enhances system performance, and strengthens long-term asset reliability for customers. It will support industry-leading system availability by adding CES’s commissioning and lifecycle service teams, while expanding FlexGen’s OEM partner program to include CES’s authorized service provider (ASP) capabilities, complementing the existing software-focused OEM relationships, according to a media release.

In addition, CES’s solar servicing expertise enhances the FlexGen HybridOS Solar PPC offering, enabling more comprehensive support for solar and hybrid assets.

“Demand for reliable, high-performance power is accelerating, and customers need partners who can deliver at scale,” said Kelcy Pegler, CEO of FlexGen. “The addition of CES strengthens our service platform and reinforces our leadership in energy storage technology. By pairing best-in-class lifecycle services with HybridOS and Solar PPC, FlexGen is positioned to deploy faster, operate better, and deliver sustained value for our customers.”

CES will now operate as CES, a subsidiary of FlexGen. All existing CES customers will continue to receive services from CES without disruption or change, the media release said.

“Strong execution in the field is critical to minimizing downtime and maximizing long-term system performance,” said Ahmad Atwan, CEO of CES. “CES has achieved a market leadership position in battery storage services by focusing on reliable speed of service delivery and optimizing asset performance. FlexGen and CES have been strong partners for years, and this transaction enables us to deliver more robust solutions across a complementary set of customers and markets.”

CES will continue to operate its remote operations center (ROC) in Houston, Texas, for over 1GW of solar and 4.5GWh of batteries, while FlexGen will maintain its ROC in Durham, providing 24/7 monitoring, root-cause analysis, and field service dispatch.