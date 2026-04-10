Arena invests $25M to boost NewVolt charging network

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (Arena) has announced up to USD 25.3 million in funding for NewVolt to build a shared fast‑charging network for electric trucks in Victoria, to support the electrification of Australian road freight.

NewVolt will deliver three open-access, fast‑charging hubs for heavy and medium electric trucks along major freight corridors in Melbourne’s west, south-east and northern suburbs. The charging hubs will provide fast charging to both foundation fleet customers and the broader industry, Arena said in a media release.

Arena’s investment includes support for between 50 and 100 electric trucks operating heavy freight across greater Melbourne in what represents the first phase of NewVolt’s planned national network.

“Heavy freight is one of the toughest forms of transport to electrify. It relies on high-powered, reliable charging and today the upfront cost of new trucks and infrastructure is a real barrier,” Arena CEO Darren Miller said. “By backing shared charging infrastructure projects like NewVolt, Arena is lowering the barrier to entry for a broader spectrum of operators and building the foundations of a national electric freight network.”

The first site is targeted to open in late 2026, with the remaining hubs to be delivered through 2027.

“Since we founded NewVolt in 2019, our mission has been to fast-track the Australian freight industry’s transition to electric trucks. Arena’s investment helps bring forward that transition,” NewVolt CEO and Co-Founder Anthony Headlam said. “The NewVolt Network represents foundational infrastructure for heavy vehicle electrification. The network is purpose-built for trucks — offering price-certain, scheduled fast charging for fleets large and small, powered by renewable energy.”

The project is funded through Arena’s Driving the Nation Program, which aims to help industry build confidence in electric freight solutions and accelerate emissions reductions across Australia’s transport sector, the media release said.