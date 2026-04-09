The deliveries are made under a long-term Master Supply Agreement covering prismatic LFP cells for use in Proventia’s battery modules and packs, targeting off-highway and industrial applications. The agreement runs through 2031 and includes provisions for future integration of additional cell chemistries.

The first shipments come as Morrow continues to scale production at its battery cell factory in Arendal, where output is being gradually increased while manufacturing processes are further stabilised and optimised.

Representatives from Proventia recently visited the site to assess production progress and reinforce ongoing cooperation between the two companies.

According to Proventia, access to European-produced battery cells is gaining importance, driven by supply chain considerations and competitiveness requirements. The collaboration with Morrow also includes technical cooperation spanning module and pack optimisation, as well as validation work aimed at ensuring performance and reliability in demanding operating environments.

Morrow, however, continues to operate in a challenging market environment characterised by strong competition, declining prices and high capital and industrialisation demands. The company emphasises that scaling battery production remains a complex and time-intensive process, requiring continuous improvements in quality and process stability.

Proventia expects to begin customer deliveries incorporating Morrow’s cells in the first half of 2026. Meanwhile, Morrow plans to further ramp capacity in the coming months.