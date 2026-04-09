Modular robotics – key to flexibility in high-mix manufacturing

HMLV environments remain among the most challenging in electronics manufacturing services (EMS), with frequent product changes, short lead times, and fluctuating demand placing constant pressure on operations. According to Owczarek, modular robotic systems offer a way to introduce flexibility without the rigidity of traditional automation.

However, implementing such systems into existing production lines is not without challenges.

“In my opinion, there are two main challenges: technical and human,” Owczarek told Evertiq. On the technical side, integrating modular robotics into an already functioning line requires extensive recalibration. “If you move anything, you need to rebuild all the positions from the beginning – recalibrate robots, testers, everything,” he explained.

Equally significant is the human factor – which is the perception of risk. “If something is already working well enough, people are reluctant to change it. There is always a perceived risk in modifying an existing setup,” he said.

Despite these challenges, Owczarek emphasised that the return on investment for modular robotics is not limited to a single process area. Instead, its value lies in adaptability.

When asked where modular robotic cells deliver the fastest ROI — whether in assembly, handling, or testing — his answer was clear.

“It's everywhere, which you mentioned. It’s not about the process. The key is flexibility. Modular solutions work wherever there is a need for change,” he said.

This adaptability becomes particularly important in contrast to traditional automation approaches, which often struggle to keep pace with short product life cycles.

A central theme in his presentation was the need for a pragmatic approach to automation. While rising labour costs and limited workforce availability are driving increased interest, Owczarek stressed that companies should first focus on simplifying processes before introducing technology.

“The biggest mistake is trying to automate before simplifying the process,” he said. Instead, companies should first streamline operations, then determine which parts are suitable for automation. Owczarek advocates for a balanced approach, suggesting that 70–80% of processes can be automated effectively, while the remaining 20% are better handled by human operators.

Traditional automation can also become problematic in markets with short product life cycles. “If a product is on the market for one or two years, rigid automation will not provide the flexibility needed when requirements change,” he noted.

The discussion also touched on the growing role of artificial intelligence in manufacturing. While AI is often associated with large language models, Owczarek pointed to the increasing importance of “physical AI” in robotics.

“In robotics, we are not talking about chat-based AI. We are talking about systems that can interpret and react to physical environments,” he said.

One example is robotic systems equipped with vision capabilities that can adapt to changing conditions, such as variations in lighting. “When the environment changes, AI allows the robot to analyse the situation and adjust. That’s where it brings real value,” Owczarek explained.

However, he cautioned that AI should not be viewed as a flawless solution. “AI is never 100%. If you expect absolute certainty, it becomes hype. But if you accept probability, it becomes an advantage.”

As EMS providers continue to grapple with increasing complexity, Owczarek’s message was clear: success lies not in pursuing full automation, but in deploying flexible, modular solutions grounded in real operational needs.

Owczarek will return to the Evertiq Expo Cracow 2026 on May 7, where he is set to once again address how manufacturers can unlock agility through modular robotics in high-mix, low-volume production environments.