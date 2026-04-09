Merlinhawk to launch manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu

Merlinhawk Composites and Engineering Pvt. Ltd. — a joint venture between Merlinhawk Aerospace Pvt. Ltd., India, and Vega Composites, Italy — has announced the launch of its advanced composites manufacturing facility at Shoolagiri in the Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor.

The facility will focus on the manufacture of advanced composite aero structures and materials for aerospace and defence applications, supporting both domestic programs and international aerospace supply chains, according to a press release.

“The establishment of this facility marks an important milestone in Merlinhawk’s journey to build globally competitive aerospace manufacturing capabilities from India,” said R. Ramachandra Rao, Founder and Managing Director, Merlinhawk Aerospace Pvt. Ltd. “Through our partnership with Vega Composites, we are combining international expertise in advanced materials with India’s growing engineering and manufacturing ecosystem.”