Global semiconductor sales increase substantially in February

“Global chip sales remained very strong in February, exceeding January’s totals and far outpacing sales from February of last year,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO, in a press release. “Sales into the Asia-Pacific region, the Americas, and China were all major drivers of year-to-year growth. Strong global demand is expected to persist during the remainder of the year, with annual sales projected to reach roughly $1 trillion globally.”

Regionally, year-to-year sales in February were up in Asia Pacific/All Other (93.5%), the Americas (59.2%), China (57.4%), and Europe (42.3%), but declined in Japan (-0.3%). Month-to-month sales in January increased in the Americas (12.6%), Europe (10.2%), Asia Pacific/All Other (6.0%), China (3.6%), and Japan (3.0%).