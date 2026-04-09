Global semiconductor sales increase substantially in February
Global semiconductor sales were $88.8 billion during the month of February 2026, an increase of 7.6% compared to the January 2026 total of $82.5 billion and 61.8% more than the February 2025 total of $54.9 billion, reports the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA).
“Global chip sales remained very strong in February, exceeding January’s totals and far outpacing sales from February of last year,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO, in a press release. “Sales into the Asia-Pacific region, the Americas, and China were all major drivers of year-to-year growth. Strong global demand is expected to persist during the remainder of the year, with annual sales projected to reach roughly $1 trillion globally.”
Regionally, year-to-year sales in February were up in Asia Pacific/All Other (93.5%), the Americas (59.2%), China (57.4%), and Europe (42.3%), but declined in Japan (-0.3%). Month-to-month sales in January increased in the Americas (12.6%), Europe (10.2%), Asia Pacific/All Other (6.0%), China (3.6%), and Japan (3.0%).