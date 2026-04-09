Emerson to start R&D project in Hungary

Implemented with the support of the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency (HIPA), the EUR 1.9 million project will be carried out in Debrecen in eastern Hungary.

Focus will be on the development of next-generation testing solutions – aimed at reducing measurement time and improving diagnostic accuracy, and ultimately enhancing manufacturing efficiency.

The investment will be implemented by NI Hungary Kft., and is set to create 14 new jobs. This marks the second R&D project launched by NI in Debrecen within a year. In 2025, the company initiated an automotive-focused software and hardware development program, creating 16 new positions, according to HIPA.

Since 2023, NI has been part of Emerson, where it operates as a dedicated business unit under the name Test & Measurement. Both Emerson and NI have a strong presence in Hungary, with operations in multiple locations.