ZEISS opens quality excellence centre in North Carolina

The facility, operated by Carl Zeiss Industrial Quality Solutions, is positioned as a regional hub to support manufacturers with measurement technologies, training and technical services.

According to the company, the Huntersville site spans approximately 35,000 square feet, including 10,000 square feet dedicated to advanced metrology equipment and software. The centre includes training rooms and service areas designed to provide hands-on access to inspection and measurement technologies, according to a press release.

The site will offer capabilities such as coordinate measuring machines, vision systems, 3D scanning, industrial X-ray and computed tomography, as well as software platforms for quality control and analysis. ZEISS said the facility will also support calibration, technical consulting and proof-of-capability testing for manufacturing applications.

The new centre is the second ZEISS Quality Excellence Center to open in the United States within a six-month period and is now among the company’s largest in North America.

ZEISS said the investment is intended to support manufacturers in improving product quality, reducing production risks and accelerating digitalisation and automation efforts, particularly across industries such as aerospace, automotive, electronics and medical technology.