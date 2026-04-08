Quest Global acquires Indian semiconductor firm BITSILICA

Quest Global, a Singapore-headquartered pure-play engineering services company, has announced the acquisition of BITSILICA, an India-based semiconductor design services company. The acquisition will strengthen Quest Global’s semiconductor offerings and expand its footprint in supporting global semiconductor customers. It will also accelerate the company’s strategy to build full-stack capabilities from concept-to-silicon-to-software, Quest Global said.

BITSILICA’s diverse service portfolio will complement Quest Global’s existing strengths as an engineering solutions provider by expanding its capabilities in semiconductors and embedded systems with a focus on quality for IP/Subsystem/SoC Design, Design Verification, and Physical Design for applications in the semiconductor space. Together, they will accelerate growth by scaling operations and advancing their combined capabilities to provide innovative solutions, according to a media release.

BITSILICA serves global semiconductor and hi-tech companies including those in mobile, compute, FPGA, wireless, memory, AI, and IoT. With a strong portion of its workforce dedicated to design verification (DV) capacity, BITSILICA will strengthen Quest Global’s capabilities across functional and formal verification, gate-level simulations, power-aware verification, validation, and emulation.

“We are excited to welcome BITSILICA to the Quest Global family. We share a common passion to serve our clients as trusted thinking partners,” Ajit Prabhu, Co-founder and CEO, Quest Global, said. “Together, we are uniquely positioned to deliver on the specific challenges and requirements our clients face in the Semiconductor industry.”