Nano Dimension sells AME and Fabrica product lines to Inspira

The total consideration for the transaction amounts to up to USD 12.5 million, including an upfront cash payment of USD 2 million and up to USD 10.5 million in deferred payments linked to the performance of the product lines over the next 12 months.

Inspira has assumed operational control of the businesses, while completion of the deal remains subject to customary regulatory approvals.

Nano Dimension said the divestment is intended to streamline operations and focus resources on core priorities. The company expects the transaction to reduce its annualised cash burn by approximately USD 10 million, while improving liquidity and financial flexibility.

According to the company, the decision follows a review of its asset base, which concluded that the AME and Fabrica businesses no longer align with its long-term strategy.

“Today’s announcement marks the first of a series of steps to maximise shareholder value and builds on the cost reduction actions initiated in the third quarter of 2025. The sale of the AME and Fabrica product lines will lower our operating costs and cash burn while reinforcing financial flexibility, and the deferred consideration structure allows us to participate in potential upside as the product lines perform under Inspira’s ownership,” said David Stehlin, Chief Executive Officer, in a press release.

Nano Dimension stated it will continue to evaluate further actions and plans to update its financial outlook for 2026 in connection with its first-quarter earnings report.