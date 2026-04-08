Limited capacity and order shifts push consumer DRAM prices higher

The research firm reports that major memory suppliers are continuing to phase out legacy products below DDR4, creating structural supply constraints that have already led to notable cumulative price increases in recent months.

Looking ahead, TrendForce forecasts that consumer DRAM contract prices will rise by 45–50% QoQ in 2026. The projected increase reflects a combination of reduced supply, order reallocation, and a slower pace of capacity expansion among Taiwanese manufacturers.

1Q26 2Q26 (E) Consumer DRAM up 75~80% up 45~50? 1Q26 – 2Q26 consumer DRAM price projections

Price momentum in March was particularly pronounced in lower-density products. DRAM components under 4 Gb led the increase, with DDR4 4 Gb average prices climbing more than 20% MoM – significantly outpacing higher-density segments. The surge follows earlier price gains and previous announcements from suppliers that certain legacy-node products are approaching end-of-life.

In response to shifting demand, Taiwanese manufacturers had initially redirected capacity toward DDR4 production to capitalise on spillover demand. However, TrendForce notes that demand is now extending further into DDR3 and DDR2 segments. With limited available capacity, prices for these older generations rose even more sharply, increasing by 20–40% during March.

Suppliers in Taiwan have also begun adjusting their pricing strategies. Quotations were raised in March, with some already reflecting anticipated second-quarter increases. The report highlights a more assertive pricing approach amid constrained output and continued order migration.

As a result, transaction price disparities between customers are expected to narrow in the coming quarter. Meanwhile, South Korean suppliers – already operating with comparatively higher average selling prices in the consumer DRAM market – are likely to adopt a more moderate pricing strategy in the near term, according to TrendForce.

Broader structural shifts in the memory market are also gaining attention across the industry. During the upcoming Evertiq Expo Zurich and Evertiq Expo Berlin, Nikolaos Florous of Memphis Electronic will address what he describes as a “Global memory market reset,” pointing to AI-driven demand concentration, geopolitical shifts, and rising capital intensity as key forces reshaping both legacy and advanced memory segments.



In this session, Nick Florous will provide an application-centric and fact-based outlook on the global memory market — moving beyond short-term noise to explain the structural forces redefining supply, pricing, and investment behaviour.