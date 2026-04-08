GBM ships graphite samples to US customer, opens lab in Quebec

Global Battery Materials (GBM), a Canada-based vertically integrated critical minerals and technology company delivering natural graphite products and advanced anode materials, has announced the opening of the GBM Graphite Lab in Quebec and the completion of the company’s first shipments of graphite product samples from its Kearney Mine in Ontario for qualification by US-based customers, according to a press release.

The GBM Graphite Lab is equipped to analyze, purify and upgrade natural graphite from low-grade raw ore to battery-grade final concentrate, demonstrating purification levels up to 97 percent carbon content through production representative processing at lab scale.

Operations include running complete simulations of graphite plant processes while maintaining the highest quality standards in accordance with ISO 9001 certification guidelines. The lab is producing batches of purified graphite concentrate for customer qualification, serving companies seeking a secure, North American-origin graphite supply. Strategically located in Quebec, the facility draws on the province's highly specialized advanced materials workforce and positions GBM at the center of the continent's emerging battery supply chain, the press release said.