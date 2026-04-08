Electrolux Group ceases manufacturing in Chile

The decision follows a review of the cost competitiveness of the Santiago factory and will impact approximately 400 employees, the company states in a press release.

A restructuring charge of approximately SEK 0.5 billion (EUR 46.3 million), of which SEK 0.2 billion (EUR 18.5 million) is cash-related, will be reported as a negative non-recurring item affecting operating income for Region Latin America in the first quarter of 2026.

The company states that it will continue to offer its products in Chile, sourced from other factories within the group and external partners.