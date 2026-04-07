The funding is part of the European Union’s Chips Joint Undertaking (Chips JU), an initiative designed to strengthen Europe’s semiconductor ecosystem through coordinated investments in research, innovation, and manufacturing capabilities.

The programme combines national, European, and private funding. For every euro contributed by the Spanish administration, the European Commission provides an equivalent amount, while participating companies add further investment. In total, the two programmes are expected to mobilise more than €60 million.

A portion of the funding — €6.5 million — will support Spain’s participation in five quantum pilot lines. These initiatives focus on developing quantum chips, a field still constrained by complex and costly manufacturing processes. The pilot lines are intended to test and stabilise production methods, improving reliability and reproducibility while reducing failure rates.

The open-access nature of these pilot lines is a key element of the programme. Startups, SMEs, research institutions, and large companies across Europe will be able to use these facilities, supporting broader ecosystem development and accelerating innovation cycles.

In parallel, more than €12.3 million has been allocated to 36 private-sector R&D projects in Spain. These projects address a range of strategic areas, including cybersecurity, high-performance computing (HPC), sustainable manufacturing, and processor development based on RISC-V architectures.

These national contributions are complemented by additional funding from the Chips JU and private companies, bringing the total investment in these projects to significantly higher levels.

The latest allocation builds on previous initiatives under the same framework, including investments in integrated photonics pilot lines and competence centres. Together, these programmes form part of a broader strategy to reinforce Europe’s technological sovereignty in semiconductors and to strengthen the industrial base, particularly among SMEs.

The move also aligns with Spain’s wider digital transformation agenda, which prioritises the development of advanced technologies, digital infrastructure, and industrial competitiveness as key pillars of economic growth.

As geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions continue to reshape the semiconductor landscape, such investments reflect a broader European effort to reduce external dependencies and build resilient, high-value manufacturing capabilities within the region.