iBase-t secures investment to advance digital manufacturing

iBase-t, a US-based provider of manufacturing operations management software for aerospace and defense manufacturers, has announced a strategic growth investment from TA Associates (TA), a global growth private equity firm.

The investment will support iBase-t’s product innovation and expansion as global aerospace and defense manufacturers scale production, modernize sustainment operations, and accelerate adoption of AI-enabled digital manufacturing technologies, according to a media release.

iBase-t’s Solumina Manufacturing and Sustainment Operations platform integrates manufacturing execution (MES), supplier quality management (SQM), enterprise quality management (EQMS), and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities into a unified digital environment designed for highly regulated manufacturing.

Solumina also integrates with PLM, ERP, CAD, and IIoT systems to create a digital thread across engineering, manufacturing, quality, and sustainment workflows — improving execution on the shop floor where most program cost and performance are determined, the media release said.

Building on this foundation, iBase-t introduced Solumina AI earlier this year, embedding advanced analytics and AI-driven insights directly into manufacturing and sustainment workflows to help customers operationalize MBE at scale.

“Aerospace and defense manufacturers are entering a period of increasing complexity as they scale production and modernize operations. As organizations increasingly operationalize AI alongside modern MES and digital MRO solutions, they are turning to platforms like Solumina to improve execution,” said Naveen Poonian, CEO of iBase-t. “With TA’s support, we will accelerate innovation, significantly expand our AI capabilities, and further embed intelligent automation across workflows to help customers meet the next generation of digital manufacturing and compliance requirements.”

“As the industry modernizes operations to meet higher production demands and evolving digital standards we believe iBase-t’s purpose-built platform, AI foundation and strong customer relationships position the company well to serve as a foundational technology partner in this transformation,” said Nick Leppla, Director at TA.