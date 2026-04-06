Micron begins volume shipment of HBM4 36GB 12H

Micron Technology has begun volume shipment of its HBM4 36GB 12H in the first quarter of calendar year 2026 and is designed for Nvidia Vera Rubin. With HBM4, Micron achieves over 11 Gb/s pin speeds, enabling a bandwidth greater than 2.8 TB/s, representing a 2.3 times bandwidth and greater than 20% power efficiency improvement over its HBM3E, the company said in a press release.

Looking towards further HBM cube capacity expansion, Micron has demonstrated advanced packaging capability of stacking 16 die of HBM by shipping samples of HBM4 48GB 16H to customers. This milestone delivers a 33% increase in capacity per HBM placement compared to the HBM4 36GB 12H offering, Micron said.

“Our close collaboration with Nvidia ensures that compute and memory are designed to scale together from day one,” said Sumit Sadana, executive vice president and chief business officer at Micron Technology. “At the heart of this is Micron’s HBM4, the engine of AI, delivering unprecedented bandwidth, capacity and power efficiency. With HBM4 36GB 12H, alongside the industry’s first SOCAMM2 and Gen6 SSD now in high-volume production, Micron’s memory and storage form a core foundation that unlocks the full potential of next-generation AI.”

Micron SOCAMM2 is designed for Nvidia Vera Rubin NVL72 systems and standalone Nvidia Vera CPU platforms, enabling up to 2TB of memory and 1.2 TB/s of bandwidth per CPU.