IQM secures €50M financing to accelerate global growth

IQM, a full-stack superconducting quantum computing company, has announced that it has secured an EUR 50 million financing package from funds and accounts managed by BlackRock.

This package will accelerate the Finnish company’s technology roadmap, fuel R&D and support entry into additional markets, according to a media release.

This financing was secured prior to IQM’s recent announcement of plans to become the first publicly listed European quantum computing company through a merger with Real Asset Acquisition Corp. The facility lowers IQM’s overall cost of capital and improves the flexibility and diversity of its capital base.

“This financing further strengthens our capital structure, increasing the resources available to enable us to execute on our technology vision and expand into new markets,” said Jan Goetz, CEO and Co-founder of IQM. “We build open and transparent quantum systems that institutions can operate directly, enabling hands-on use, long-term capability building, and full control over their quantum infrastructure. By making quantum computing accessible in this way, we are enabling ecosystems to grow, benefitting researchers, industries, and partners.”

With growing global demand for its on-premises quantum systems, IQM is positioned to support enterprise quantum and quantum-AI adoption through a strategy that includes hardware innovation, cloud accessibility, industry partnerships, and ecosystem development on the path toward fault-tolerant quantum computing, the company said.