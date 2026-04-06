AI chip firm Rebellions raises $400 million ahead of IPO

South Korean AI chip startup Rebellions has raised USD 400 million in a pre-IPO funding round led by Mirae Asset Financial Group and the Korea National Growth Fund. The round follows the company’s USD 250 million Series C in September 2025, bringing total funding to USD 850 million and valuing the company at approximately USD 2.34 billion, according to a press release.

With USD 650 million raised in the past six months — over 75% of its total capital to date — Rebellions is entering a new phase of growth focused on US market expansion, scaled production of its Rebel100 platform, and preparation for a future IPO.

“AI is now measured by its ability to operate in the real world — at scale, under power constraints, and with clear economic return,” said Sunghyun Park, Co-Founder and CEO of Rebellions. “That shifts the center of gravity toward inference infrastructure and software that makes that infrastructure usable. The companies that succeed in this era will not be defined by silicon alone, but by how effectively they integrate into the open source software ecosystem and enable developers to build and deploy without friction.”

Rebellions is expanding its global footprint with a focused push into the United States, where demand for efficient, deployable AI infrastructure is accelerating across cloud providers, Neoclouds, telecom operators, and government-backed initiatives, the press release said.

At the core of this strategy is Rebellions’ software-centric approach. The company has built a cloud-native AI stack and serving platform for production-scale deployment, underpinned by Kubernetes and designed to work natively with leading open source software, including vLLM, PyTorch, Triton, Hugging Face, and OpenShift.