NX Germany opens Dresden branch to boost logistics

Nippon Express (Deutschland) GmbH & Co. KG, a group company of Japan’s Nippon Express Holdings, Inc., has opened a new branch in Dresden, Germany, to strengthen its logistics service infrastructure — centered on air and ocean freight — for customers in the semiconductor industry as well as in the high-tech, machinery, automotive, trading retail and other sectors, according to a press release.

The state of Saxony, where Dresden is located, is known as one of Europe’s leading hubs for the semiconductor and other advanced technology industries, and it has attracted numerous global companies from these sectors. With investment in high-value-added fields becoming increasingly active in recent years, logistics demand is expected to grow further.

Given this business environment, NX Germany has designated the region a strategic hub with high growth potential and established the Dresden Branch to provide prompt and detailed proposals and support from a location close to customers.

The Dresden Branch will primarily handle air and ocean freight, meeting global transport needs not only within Europe but also across Asia, North America, the Middle East and India.