GALT announces strategic investment from Godspeed Capital

GALT Aerospace, a defense innovator delivering warfighter centric command, control and communications (C3) solutions for airborne systems, has announced that it has received a strategic investment from Godspeed Capital Management, a lower middle-market defense and government services, solutions, and technology-focused private equity firm, according to a media release.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Diego, GALT is a provider of C3 solutions with core capabilities across airborne networking, multi-domain communications, radio/waveform integration, rapid prototyping and systems engineering.

The product-driven defense technology firm is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for joint all-domain command and control enabling solutions, supported by strong industry tailwinds and the drive for next-generation technology modernization.

Godspeed will partner closely with GALT to further establish the company as a defense technology firm adept at delivering resilient and interoperable C3 solutions. This includes scaling GALT’s presence nationwide, while continuing to invest in technologies to support imperative national security initiatives, the media release said.

“With deep expertise in defense technology and solutions, Godspeed represents an ideal partner for our next era of growth,” said John Kohut, CEO of GALT. “Their specialized knowledge of the national security sector strongly aligns with our mission, and we look forward to partnering with the Godspeed team to further expand our capabilities as a product-driven defense firm at the forefront of JADC2-enabling technologies.”

“With a proven track record in rapidly developing multi-domain networking and communications solutions, we are excited to partner with GALT at a critical inflection point in its growth trajectory,” said Doug Lake, Founder and Managing Partner of Godspeed. “For over a decade, GALT has worked with top-tier defense clients and industry partners in the field to develop an impressive portfolio of best-in-class mission-ready products to advance modern defense operations, and we look forward to supporting the team as they continue to grow.”