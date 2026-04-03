Ann Fairchild named President and CEO of Siemens USA

Siemens has announced the appointment of Ann Fairchild (54) as president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Siemens USA, the company’s largest market globally.

Fairchild, who has served as interim president and CEO since October 2025, will assume the permanent role effective immediately. She will guide Siemens’ strategy and engagement across the United States, where the company employs more than 50,000 people in all 50 states and Puerto Rico and generated USD 24 billion in revenue in fiscal 2025, Siemens said in a press release.

Fairchild has been with Siemens for more than 25 years, most recently serving as general counsel for Siemens USA.

“Ann Fairchild brings exactly the right leadership for this moment,” said Roland Busch, President and CEO of Siemens AG. “As US customers strengthen critical infrastructure, reshore manufacturing and continue to expand their AI capabilities, Ann’s strong, steady and collaborative leadership will enable Siemens to deliver greater value for our customers. I look forward to working with Ann to advance our ONE Tech Company program in the US, our largest market.”

Fairchild served for eight years as general counsel of Siemens USA, overseeing legal, compliance, regulatory and intellectual property functions, helping the company navigate complex regulatory environments while seizing strategic opportunities.

“Siemens proudly serves tens of thousands of customers nationwide and supports the backbone of the American economy — growing manufacturing, building smarter infrastructure, transforming rail networks and developing a skilled workforce,” said Fairchild. “I’m honored to help guide our efforts in this moment of opportunity — as we bring AI to the real world and help customers become more competitive, resilient and efficient.”

Fairchild is a member of the Siemens Corporation board of directors and serves on the Board of the German American Business Council. She was also recently appointed to the board of directors of Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose (CECP). She holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce with a concentration in finance from the University of Virginia and a juris doctor from the College of William & Mary School of Law, the press release said.