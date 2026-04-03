ACME Solar commissions 155 MW BESS projects in India

India’s ACME Solar Holdings Ltd, through its various subsidiaries, has commissioned additional 155 MW/470.25 MWh of BESS. With this, the company’s total commissioned BESS capacity stands at 297.67 MW/951.74 MWh, out of total planned BESS capacity of 835 MW/3,114.64 MWh across these SPVs, according to a media release.

Located in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan, these BESS are connected with the existing operational Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) and will run on a merchant basis, generating an additional revenue stream through the price differential between peak and non-peak demand hours.

These BESS projects are designed to enhance grid reliability and optimise power utilisation by charging batteries during non-peak demand periods and discharging during peak demand periods. This capability will play a critical role in balancing energy supply and demand while improving the overall grid stability, the media release said.

ACME Solar Holdings Limited is an integrated renewable energy player with a diversified portfolio of 8,071 MW spanning solar, wind, storage, FDRE and hybrid solutions and an operational contracted capacity of 2,978 MW and approximately 1.0 GWh of BESS capacity and under construction contracted capacity of 5,093 MW including approximately 16 GWh of BESS installation.