Volvo Group and Daimler Truck seek to bring Toyota into cellcentric

Toyota is expected to join cellcentric as a third shareholder on equal terms. Through the expanded partnership, the three companies aim to accelerate the development and commercialisation of fuel cell systems for heavy-duty vehicles and related applications.

Joint focus on fuel cells for heavy-duty applications

The planned collaboration is intended to further position cellcentric as a shared platform for development, production and market deployment. From this base, Volvo Group, Daimler Truck and Toyota plan to advance fuel cell systems for heavy on-road and off-road vehicles.

Toyota and cellcentric will also focus on the joint development and production of so-called unit cells — the core building blocks of fuel cell systems. The cooperation is expected to extend to system architecture and control components, combining technologies from both sides to create competitive products.

Hydrogen strategy shaped by decarbonisation goals

With the planned expansion, the companies aim to strengthen hydrogen’s role as a key element in decarbonising heavy transport. Through cellcentric, they intend to accelerate the development of fuel cell systems while increasing the joint venture’s position in the emerging market.

The partners point to policy frameworks such as the European Green Deal and hydrogen legislation in Japan as key drivers. They also emphasise the need for closer cooperation with industry organisations and stakeholders across the hydrogen value chain to support the development of supply and infrastructure.

The parties have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding regarding Toyota’s potential entry into cellcentric. The transaction remains subject to a definitive agreement as well as approval by the relevant authorities and governing bodies.