Singapore charges another individual in AI server fraud case

Prosecutors have charged Jenny Lim with conspiracy to commit fraud, alleging she acted together with two previously charged individuals to mislead Dell Technologies about the final destination of purchased server systems. The servers were reportedly sold under the claim that they would be used by Singapore-based Aperia International, while authorities allege they were redirected elsewhere.

The systems were supplied by Dell Technologies and Super Micro Computer and are believed to have contained advanced AI chips. Authorities said the servers were shipped to Malaysia, although their final destination remains unclear.

The case comes amid broader concerns over the movement of high-performance computing hardware and the enforcement of export controls. The United States introduced restrictions in 2022 on the export of advanced AI chips, including those developed by Nvidia, citing potential military applications.

Singapore has become a key commercial hub for the semiconductor industry. In 2024, it accounted for a significant share of Nvidia’s revenue, although only a portion of those products are physically deployed in the country, with many transactions invoiced locally but delivered elsewhere.

The investigation forms part of wider efforts to address potential circumvention of export regulations in the rapidly growing AI infrastructure market.