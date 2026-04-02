PowerBank advances 3.1 MW BESS project on closed landfill

PowerBank Corporation has announced an update on the development of the NY-South Park project, located on a closed landfill site in Buffalo, New York. The 3.1 MW BESS project has now secured all discretionary municipal approvals to enable it to move forward, including a negative declaration under SEQRA, area and use variances and a zoning map amendment.

The company is currently pursuing NYS Department of Environmental Conservation approval to enter construction on the project, according to a media release.

Following receipt of the final construction approval and financing, the company intends to commence the construction of the project. Once completed, the project will be operated as a community solar project.

Community solar is a group of solar panels with access to the local electricity grid. Once the panels are turned on and generating electricity, clean energy from the site feeds into the local power grid. Depending on the size and number of panels the project has, dozens or even hundreds of renters and homeowners can save money from the electricity that is generated by the project.