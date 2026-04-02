India’s Bellatrix Aerospace raises $20M in pre-Series B

Indian aerospace company Bellatrix Aerospace has raised USD 20 million in a pre-Series ​B round led by Cactus ‌Partners.

This round also included new investors Hero Investment Office, 35 North Ventures, Indusbridge Ventures, and Monarch Holdings, with continued participation from existing investors Inflexor Ventures, Pavestone VC, growX ventures, Startup Xseed, and Survam Partners, Bellatrix said in a post on LinkedIn.

The Bengaluru-based company, which ​manufactures satellite propulsion systems and has operations in ‌the ⁠US, said ​the funds would be used to ⁠expand manufacturing capacity to meet ​rising demand from satellite constellations in India ​and abroad, according to a report by Reuters.

“This funding is a definitive signal of confidence in our operational scalability,” said Rohan Ganapathy, Co-Founder and CEO of Bellatrix Aerospace, according to a report by Hindu Business Line. “Having successfully flight-qualified our core technologies, we are now focused on building a repeatable, reliable, and world-class production propulsion system. This investment allows us to increase our annual production capacity significantly, ensuring we remain the most trusted partner for operators requiring propulsion at scale.”