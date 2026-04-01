Wonderful PCB launches PCB reverse engineering services

Wonderful PCB, a China-based provider of PCB manufacturing and assembly services, has announced the expansion of its PCB reverse engineering and PCB cloning services, designed to help global electronics manufacturers quickly rebuild design data from existing circuit boards and bring products to market faster, according to a media release.

With increasing demand for legacy product support, cost optimization, and competitive analysis, many companies face challenges when original PCB design files are missing, outdated, or unavailable. Wonderful PCB addresses these challenges by delivering high-precision reverse engineering solutions that transform physical PCBs or PCB assemblies (PCBA) into complete, production-ready digital files, the media release said.

“Many of our customers come to us with only a sample board and no design documentation,” said Gong Shengwen, CEO of Wonderful Group. “Our reverse engineering services enable them to recover critical design data, optimize performance, and restart production efficiently. We aim to provide a fast, reliable, and secure path from existing hardware to full design reconstruction.”

Wonderful PCB offers a full suite of reverse engineering and cloning services tailored to a wide range of industries and applications: