Northrop awarded contract modification for SEWIP Block 3 system

The US Navy has awarded Northrop Grumman a contract modification to produce up to nine additional Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (SEWIP) Block 3 systems, including the first shipset to be installed on an aircraft carrier.

SEWIP Block 3 is a US Navy program that uses advanced electronic attack to protect surface ships from missiles, improving ship survivability.

Including this award, Northrop Grumman is on contract to deliver up to 24 SEWIP Block 3 systems to the US Navy, the company said in a press release.

Northrop Grumman is leveraging SEWIP Block 3 technology to develop Scaled Onboard Electronic Attack (SOEA), which brings electronic attack capabilities to ships that cannot support SEWIP Block 3.

“Our commitment to innovation means we’re not just delivering systems; we’re redefining naval capabilities,” said Lara Kopf, vice president, Land and Maritime Systems, Northrop Grumman. “The SEWIP Block 3 technology transforms the future of electronic warfare by enhancing the adaptability and resilience of our fleet in a rapidly evolving threat landscape.”

Leveraging a decade of experience on SEWIP Block 3, Northrop Grumman has demonstrated technology advancements in support of Scaled Onboard Electronic Attack (SOEA), which brings similar capabilities to ships that cannot support SEWIP Block 3. Designed with low size, weight and power in mind, SOEA offers options for enhanced survivability by using effective electronic attack features to quickly jam and disrupt incoming missile threats, the press release said.