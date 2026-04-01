India approves electronic manufacturing projects worth $750M

India has approved 29 proposals under its ​electronics component manufacturing program, with a total ‌investment of about USD 750 million, the Electronics and Information Technology Ministry said, according to a report by Reuters.

India’s electronics manufacturing sector produced ​goods worth USD 125 billion in the year to March 2025. The government hopes to increase this to USD 500 billion by fiscal ​2031.

The proposals cover mobile manufacturing, telecom, consumer electronics, ​automotive and hardware products, the Reuters report said.

This includes approval for the country’s first rare earth magnets facility in Uttar Pradesh. Battery recycler Lohum Cleantech won the approval, according to a report by CNBC TV18.

Electronic components maker Syrma SGS Technology received approvals for two projects in Andhra Pradesh — a flexible PCB facility and a laminates unit.

Dixon Technologies received an approval for a display manufacturing project in Uttar Pradesh, while VVDN Technologies got the nod for a heat sink unit in Haryana, the CNBC TV18 report said.

The new investments are expected to generate over 14,000 jobs in the electronics manufacturing segment and boost India’s position in the global electronics supply chain, the government said.