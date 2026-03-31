Volvo Cars to consolidate Polestar 3 production in the US

The move is intended to improve manufacturing efficiency and strengthen the role of the US facility within Volvo Cars' global production network, which spans Europe, China and the United States.

According to the company, the consolidation underscores the strategic importance of the Charleston-area plant, both as a hub for domestic demand and as a base for export production. The site already serves as the global production centre for the fully electric Volvo EX90, which shares the SPA2 platform with the Polestar 3.

Volvo Cars is also expanding the plant’s model portfolio. The company has previously announced that the Volvo XC60 will be added to the production line, followed by a next-generation hybrid model before 2030, tailored specifically for the US market.

The South Carolina facility has received investments of approximately USD 1.3 billion over the past decade and currently has an annual production capacity of 150,000 vehicles.