The group is currently intensifying cross-site collaboration to align process standards and transfer expertise across its global manufacturing network, which spans more than 11 locations. A key initiative is underway at Limtronik’s facility in Denver, where teams from Germany and Hungary are supporting the expansion of SMT production.

The move is part of a broader strategy to consolidate know-how and replicate established quality and process standards across sites. According to Limtronik management, cross-site training and coordinated knowledge transfer are central to ensuring consistent manufacturing performance as operations scale internationally.

The Denver site has already seen a significant increase in SMT PCB manufacturing capacity over the past year. Through closer integration with Videoton's network, the facility is now leveraging group-wide expertise to optimise production processes and improve execution of international projects. This is expected to enhance process reliability and manufacturing quality for customers in North America.

Following the integration, Videoton is also strengthening its market position in Germany and the United States, while Limtronik gains access to broader industrial capabilities. Beyond electronics manufacturing and box-build assembly, the group’s offering includes mechanical machining, surface treatment, sheet metal processing, plastic injection moulding, and the development of custom machinery and automation systems.

The companies state that the expanded collaboration enables more efficient use of resources across locations, supporting faster project execution and increased flexibility for customers with global manufacturing requirements.

According to Videoton, the ability to execute projects across multiple regions is becoming increasingly important amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and supply chain complexity, with international production networks seen as a key enabler for maintaining stability and delivery performance.