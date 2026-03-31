Under the proposed transaction, Linkers could increase its ownership in LPW to up to 49%, from its current 20% stake. The deal would involve acquiring up to 29% of LPW’s equity, along with certain outstanding loans, from Linkers’ controlling shareholder.

LPW, founded in 2023, manufactures wire harnesses from its facility in Pathum Thani, Thailand. The site includes a three-storey factory and warehouse space totalling approximately 6,500 square metres, serving customers in the automotive and industrial sectors.

According to Linkers, the potential acquisition is aimed at strengthening production capacity and improving economies of scale, while supporting the company’s broader expansion strategy and ambitions to grow as a multinational supplier of wire and cable harnesses.

The transaction remains subject to due diligence, final agreement negotiations and regulatory approvals. The company noted that there is no guarantee that a definitive agreement will be reached or that the deal will be completed.