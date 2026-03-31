Kongsberg expands operations in Norway

The building in Fredrikstad can accommodate up to 100 people and is described as well-suited for product development, verification and testing. The new employees in Fredrikstad will work closely with Kongsberg's division in Moss, which will remain the head office for the company's operations in the Østfold region.

“The expertise these employees bring aligns very well with roles that are in high demand at KONGSBERG. As soon as we became aware that Barco would discontinue its operations in Fredrikstad, we quickly recognised this as an exciting opportunity to recruit a large number of highly skilled professionals at once,” says Bernhard Fog, Vice President, in a press release.

The establishment in Fredrikstad builds on Kongsberg's ongoing investment in Moss, where it recently reached 100 employees following its start-up in 2022, with an ambition to grow to 200 employees.