TI unveils high-performance isolated power modules

Texas Instruments (TI) has unveiled new isolated power modules, helping enable increased power density, efficiency and safety in applications ranging from data centers to electric vehicles (EVs).

The UCC34141-Q1 and UCC33420 isolated power modules leverage TI’s IsoShield technology, a proprietary multichip packaging solution that achieves up to three times higher power density than discrete solutions in isolated power designs, the company said in a press release.

“Packaging innovation is revolutionizing the power industry, with power modules at the forefront of this transformation,” said Kannan Soundarapandian, vice president and general manager, High Voltage Products at TI. “TI’s new IsoShield technology delivers what power engineers need most: smaller solutions with improved efficiency and reliability and a faster time to market. It is the latest example of TI’s continued commitment to advance power semiconductor technology to help solve today’s engineering challenges.”

TI’s new IsoShield technology copackages a high-performance planar transformer and an isolated power stage, offering functional, basic and reinforced isolation capabilities. It enables a distributed power architecture, helping manufacturers meet functional safety requirements by avoiding single-point failures.

The result is a packaging advancement that shrinks solution size by as much as 70% while delivering up to 2W of power, enabling compact, high-performance and reliable designs for automotive, industrial and data center applications that require reinforced isolation, TI said.