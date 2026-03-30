Entrix raises €43M as battery storage portfolio reaches 3GW
Entrix operates a large and growing portfolio of battery storage systems across Europe, with more than 70 systems under management spanning from standalone projects to co-location solar plus battery models.
Europe’s battery optimization company Entrix has reached 3GW / 8.5GWh of contracted battery storage capacity with final investment decisions across Europe.
A consortium of investors — including BNP Paribas via its Solar Impulse Venture Fund, insurance company Allianz, Belgian energy-focused investors Junction Growth Investors and Korys, AENU, Enpal, Abacon and Arvantis Group — has committed an additional EUR 43 million in capital, Entrix said in a press release.
Of the contracted portfolio, 2GW will be live and operational within 2026.
Entrix operates a large and growing portfolio of battery storage systems across Europe, with more than 70 systems under management spanning from standalone projects to co-location solar plus battery models. The company maintains offices and local teams in Germany, Italy, Spain and Poland.
Beyond short-term trading, Entrix structures bankable, investment-grade fixed revenue models across its markets.
“The scale of projects entrusted to us reflects a structural shift in the energy system: flexibility has become critical infrastructure. Our role is to translate technical performance into stable, risk-adjusted revenues for investors while strengthening grid resilience and enabling renewable integration at scale,” said Steffen Schülzchen, Founder and CEO of Entrix. “This milestone underscores the long-term partnerships and operational depth we have built across Europe.”