Kinell expands into BESS in collaboration with POWR2

Kinell, part of the French Fétis Group, has announced its expansion into BESS, working in collaboration with POWR2, a North American specialist in mobile energy storage, marking a significant step in the Group’s development of clean, flexible solutions for temporary power applications across Europe.

The new energy range will be supplied throughout the European Union from Kinell facilities in France and Germany and is designed to meet the evolving needs of rental companies, live events, construction sites and other users of temporary and off-grid energy, Kinell said.

Kinell’s BESS are built on POWR2’s mobile battery platforms, with battery fleets already deployed across Europe. The north American manufacturer has appointed Kinell official distributor and service partner for the European Union to accelerate growth.

“Europe is an important market for mobile and hybrid energy storage,” said Hudson Nunn, VP of Revenue at POWR2. “Partnering with Kinell allows our technology to be delivered with strong local expertise, service capability, and market understanding.”

The range begins with compact systems delivering energy capacities from 15 kVA of power and 60 kWh to 300 kVA of power and 600 kWh, with scalable configurations allowing multiple units to be combined for higher output or longer operating duration.