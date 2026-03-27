Kaynes announces OSAT opening ceremony, product launch

Kaynes Semicon has announced the OSAT opening ceremony and product launch at its Sanand facility in Gujarat on March 31.

This occasion will also mark the launch of the company’s Multi-Chip Intelligent Module (MCM), Kaynes said in a post on LinkedIn.

“Built with speed, commitment, and a clear national purpose, this milestone reflects Kaynes Semicon’s rapid execution in bringing advanced semiconductor backend infrastructure to life in India,” Kaynes said. “From vision to implementation, the journey has been driven by a strong focus on timely execution, capability building, and long-term ecosystem development.”

The company said it aims to create state-of-the-art semiconductor backend manufacturing capabilities and enabling the next phase of innovation from India.

Recently, Tokyo-based Mitsui concluded a strategic business partnership agreement with Kaynes Semicon Private Limited, and AOI Electronics, a Japanese OSAT company.

Under this agreement, Mitsui will support Kaynes to start up its OSAT business by leveraging AOI Electronics’ expertise in semiconductor backend process and support sales of products manufactured by Kaynes.