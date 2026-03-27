Aixtron to expand global footprint with new plant in Malaysia

Aixtron, a Germany-based supplier of deposition equipment for compound semiconductors, has decided to build a new manufacturing facility in Malaysia in order to tap into the fast-growing semiconductor equipment ecosystem in Southeast Asia.

Aixtron plans to manufacture some of its 100/150/200 mm products in the new plant in the Penang region, mostly to address customers in Asia. The new location will include assembly and test, engineering support and local purchasing capabilities, Aixtron said in a press release.

This will allow local assembly of some of Aixtron’s products and sourcing of many parts from the local supply chain of module and component makers. The modular factory design allows for future expansion with little additional investment.

“Aixtron’s decision to build a new facility in Penang underscores our region’s growing reputation as a premier destination for advanced technology investments,” said Dato’ Loo Lee Lian, CEO of InvestPenang. “This new facility highlights Penang’s attractiveness as a strategic hub for innovation and manufacturing, reflecting the company’s confidence in our highly skilled workforce and favorable business environment.”

“We remain dedicated to our European locations in Herzogenrath, Germany, and Cambridge, UK. Both locations are central pillars for research, development, and also production, especially due to many strong and specialized suppliers,” said Dr. Felix Grawert, CEO of Aixtron. “The plant in Malaysia complements the strengths of the existing locations and allows to leverage ‘the best of both worlds’ by adding access to the Southeast Asia supply chain.”

The capex for the new site is estimated at around EUR 40 million, to be spent in H2/2026 and H1/2027, the press release said.