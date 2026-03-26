Vianode partners with Ateios to develop next-gen electrodes

Vianode, a Norwegian battery materials company, and Ateios Systems, a US-based battery component supplier, have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for the supply of high-performance synthetic anode graphite for use in Ateios’ cutting-edge electrode platform.

Under the strategic pilot and LOI, Vianode will prepare a phased supply of synthetic anode graphite to support Ateios Systems’ electrode production to pair with their PFA-free cathodes of LCO, NMC and LFP, Vianode said in a press release.

Initial volumes are to be supplied from Vianode’s Via ONE facility, a graphite plant located in Norway, with a transition to Via TWO in St. Thomas, Ontario, Canada, as additional capacity comes online.

“Demand for batteries and materials is growing rapidly across multiple markets beyond electric vehicles, driven by increased adoption in mobility, robotics, drones, and grid storage applications where performance, reliability, and tailored form factors are required,” said Stefan Bergold, CCO of Vianode.

“As the demand for high-performance batteries grows, the industry needs manufacturing methods that are scalable, cost-effective, and responsible,” said Glen Kozeli, Director Sales & Business Development Americas at Vianode. “Ateios is pioneering technologies that move in that direction, and we’re pleased to work together toward solutions that can strengthen the supply chain. With Vianode’s sustainably produced, high-consistency anode materials, this collaboration supports scaling reliably while reducing the overall environmental footprint.”