Vianode partners with Ateios to develop next-gen electrodes
Under the strategic pilot and LOI, Vianode will prepare a phased supply of synthetic anode graphite to support Ateios Systems’ electrode production to pair with their PFA-free cathodes of LCO, NMC and LFP.
Vianode, a Norwegian battery materials company, and Ateios Systems, a US-based battery component supplier, have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for the supply of high-performance synthetic anode graphite for use in Ateios’ cutting-edge electrode platform.
Under the strategic pilot and LOI, Vianode will prepare a phased supply of synthetic anode graphite to support Ateios Systems’ electrode production to pair with their PFA-free cathodes of LCO, NMC and LFP, Vianode said in a press release.
Initial volumes are to be supplied from Vianode’s Via ONE facility, a graphite plant located in Norway, with a transition to Via TWO in St. Thomas, Ontario, Canada, as additional capacity comes online.
“Demand for batteries and materials is growing rapidly across multiple markets beyond electric vehicles, driven by increased adoption in mobility, robotics, drones, and grid storage applications where performance, reliability, and tailored form factors are required,” said Stefan Bergold, CCO of Vianode.
“As the demand for high-performance batteries grows, the industry needs manufacturing methods that are scalable, cost-effective, and responsible,” said Glen Kozeli, Director Sales & Business Development Americas at Vianode. “Ateios is pioneering technologies that move in that direction, and we’re pleased to work together toward solutions that can strengthen the supply chain. With Vianode’s sustainably produced, high-consistency anode materials, this collaboration supports scaling reliably while reducing the overall environmental footprint.”
“With our company already shipping industry-leading cathode electrodes to leading battery makers across the globe, this collaboration will allow us to offer a great graphite electrode to pair with it,” said Rajan Kumar, CEO of Ateios Systems. “So many makers have confidence in Vianode’s materials; this collaboration will help expedite the adoption of our cathodes, get the best N:P paired graphite anode to offer the best Wh/kg without any R&D, just start building, and they get an opportunity to scale to GWh with our tolling partner without having to make costly investments.”