Chimney Rock acquires United Electronics Company

Chimney Rock Equity Partners, an Austin-based private equity firm, has announced that it has acquired United Electronics Company (UEC) — a full-service electronics design and manufacturing company that delivers products across the defense, aerospace, and other industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, UEC manufactures a suite of radio frequency (RF), circuit card assembly, and power and connectivity solutions that generate, amplify, transmit and receive power and signals for a diverse set of systems, according to a media release.

UEC’s products are typically components that are critical to the functionality of larger systems developed by military prime contractors, aerospace and satellite communications OEMs and other industrial manufacturers. UEC supports blue-chip customers across a broad set of next-generation and legacy platforms including military aircraft, ground vehicles, naval systems, space satellites and other industrial and telecom applications.

“UEC is a highly strategic platform in the aerospace and defense sector offering differentiated capabilities across the RF, circuit cards, and power storage & connectivity spectrum,” Robert Aikman, Partner at Chimney Rock, said. “The company’s products sit at the core of many mission‑critical defense and communications systems, and its technical depth positions it to benefit from long‑term demand tailwinds. We are excited to partner with Matt Bakker and UEC team to scale the business through expanded customer relationships and strategic acquisitions that enhance the company’s value.”

“Our investment in UEC capitalizes on Chimney Rock’s past experience in relevant sectors and is an attractive opportunity to build a mission‑critical, engineering‑driven platform that can provide considerable value for its customers,” William Bishop, Partner at Chimney Rock, said.