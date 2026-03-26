Arkadia Space secures €14.5M from EIC Accelerator

Spain’s Arkadia Space has been selected by the European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator and secured EUR 14.5 million in funding. The total funding is structured as a EUR 2.5 million grant, EUR 6 million in equity from the EIC Fund, and EUR 6 million in private investment.

This selection represents direct institutional support from the European Commission for Arkadia’s green propulsion technology based on hydrogen peroxide, Arkadia said in a press release.

Arkadia is developing a new hypergolic bipropellant technology based on high concentration hydrogen peroxide and a proprietary green fuel. It is designed to replace hydrazine and its derivatives (MON/MMH) — highly toxic fuels increasingly restricted by European regulations.

The hypergolic characteristic (exclusive to bipropellant engines) enables instantaneous ignition when both propellants come into contact, eliminating complex ignition systems, increasing reliability, and enabling highly precise maneuvers such as spacecraft docking or lunar landings. In addition to improving operational safety and sustainability, this technology reduces operational and refueling costs by over 60% compared to traditional systems, the press release said.