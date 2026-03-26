Air Liquide inaugurates Advanced Materials plant in Taiwan

French company Air Liquide has unveiled the successful construction of its new Advanced Materials manufacturing plant in Taichung City, Taiwan.

Already present in this key market with 54 facilities dedicated to the semiconductor industry in Taiwan, this is the first large-scale Air Liquide production site of advanced deposition and etching materials in Taiwan, Air Liquide said in a press release.

The new facility will produce highly-engineered molecules designed for nano-scale processes, such as Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD).

“By localizing production of these tailored materials close to semiconductor manufacturers, Air Liquide provides semiconductor leaders in Taiwan and across Asia with the required quality for the next-generation of chips, while reinforcing the reliability of the supply chain,” Air Liquide said. “This strategic proximity fosters deeper collaboration, enabling customers to accelerate technological breakthroughs and ramp-up to high-volume manufacturing for higher yields.”