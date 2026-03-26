Air Liquide inaugurates Advanced Materials plant in Taiwan
The French company’s new Advanced Materials manufacturing facility in Taichung City, Taiwan, will produce highly-engineered molecules designed for nano-scale processes, such as Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD).
French company Air Liquide has unveiled the successful construction of its new Advanced Materials manufacturing plant in Taichung City, Taiwan.
Already present in this key market with 54 facilities dedicated to the semiconductor industry in Taiwan, this is the first large-scale Air Liquide production site of advanced deposition and etching materials in Taiwan, Air Liquide said in a press release.
The new facility will produce highly-engineered molecules designed for nano-scale processes, such as Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD).
“By localizing production of these tailored materials close to semiconductor manufacturers, Air Liquide provides semiconductor leaders in Taiwan and across Asia with the required quality for the next-generation of chips, while reinforcing the reliability of the supply chain,” Air Liquide said. “This strategic proximity fosters deeper collaboration, enabling customers to accelerate technological breakthroughs and ramp-up to high-volume manufacturing for higher yields.”
“This new plant, strategically located in Taiwan, one of the most dynamic semiconductor hubs in the world, underlines our ambition to power the next wave of technological innovation, including AI,” Armelle Levieux, member of Air Liquide’s Executive Committee, notably supervising Electronics activities, said. “As the industry leader in Advanced Materials for the semiconductor industry, Air Liquide is committed to strengthening its partnerships with the most advanced chipmakers in the world by providing them with state-of-the-art molecules in a context of rapid expansion.”