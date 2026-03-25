STMicro starts STM32 MCUs deliveries in China

STMicroelectronics has ‌started delivering ‌its STM32 wafers ​to customers in China in partnership with ‌domestic ⁠producer Huahong. Additional STM32 families, including performance-oriented, secure, and entry-level microcontroller series, are planned for local volume production in 2026, STMicroelectronics said in a press release.

“Bringing STM32 MCUs to mass production in China is a core commitment of ST to its Chinese customers. In collaboration with Huahong, ST is bringing the very same market-leading products to customers with a secure, reliable, and resilient local microcontroller supply chain,” said Henry Cao, Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing, China Region, STMicroelectronics. “ST will continue to respond to the needs of its Chinese customers with greater speed and precision.”

Through this collaboration, STMicroelectronics has a dual supply chain, with fully processed and manufactured 40nm MCU products in China that are exact same design and technology as those made outside China, it said. The company has established a fully localized STM32 supply chain, covering all stages from wafer manufacturing to chip packaging and testing, the press release said.

In front-end wafer manufacturing, ST has strengthened its 15-year partnership with Huahong, leveraging the identical 40 nm embedded non-volatile memory (eNVM) technology and quality control standard as in ST’s global fabs. The packaging and testing are handled by ST’s Shenzhen fab and local semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) partners.